Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Position Cut by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $297,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 240.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 333,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 235,833 shares during the last quarter.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

In related news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000 in the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAR opened at $44.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

