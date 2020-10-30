Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Trading Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $89.89 and last traded at $90.19. 2,992,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,805,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.84.

Specifically, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.