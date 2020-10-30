Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Sells $12,689,266.50 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE DHR opened at $230.07 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $240.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

