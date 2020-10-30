Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Update

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DTRC opened at $0.40 on Friday. Dakota Territory Resource has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

