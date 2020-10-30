Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €51.47 ($60.55).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI opened at €44.23 ($52.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.81.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.