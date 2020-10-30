DA Davidson Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

