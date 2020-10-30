DA Davidson Weighs in on Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GBCI. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

GBCI stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

