DA Davidson Comments on Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WTFC. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,474,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $11,678,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 56.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 678,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 245,402 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,179,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $7,670,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

