DA Davidson Comments on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.99.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of ROIC opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $86,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

