D.R. Horton Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 12,006 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 7,503 call options.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. AXA raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 654,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 258,910 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 879,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after buying an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after buying an additional 223,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

