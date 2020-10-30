CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONE opened at $72.64 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 427.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CONE. BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

