CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $42.48. CTO Realty Growth shares last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 32,385 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.32 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,941.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 176.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 10.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 689.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares during the period.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

