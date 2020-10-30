CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of CRT.UN stock opened at C$13.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.14 and a one year high of C$17.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

