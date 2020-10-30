CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 114.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,653,000 after purchasing an additional 692,040 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $33,577,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $77.89 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.48.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

