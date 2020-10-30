Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $60.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $45.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 660.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

