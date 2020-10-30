Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of CROX opened at $53.99 on Friday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

