Critical Review: Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) vs. TCF Financial (OTCMKTS:TCF)

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) and TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and TCF Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A TCF Financial 8.67% 8.38% 0.97%

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and TCF Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TCF Financial $2.05 billion 2.00 $295.47 million $4.03 6.71

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. TCF Financial pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TCF Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Bankshares and TCF Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A TCF Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of TCF Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TCF Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TCF Financial beats Pioneer Bankshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as dealer loans, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer and auto lending services. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, bill pay and e-statements, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services. Further, the company provides insurance products, such as homeowners, automobile, life, and health insurance; and real estate, professional liability, personal injury, and workman's compensation insurance. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers investment management and custodial, trust, and financial and estate planning services; retirement planning and employee benefit programs; and cash management, international trade finance, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services, as well as sells investment products, such as annuity products and mutual funds. Further, it provides treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks; check cashing and remittance services; lines of credit, letters of credit, and capital market products; and credit and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 520 branches, including 396 traditional branches, 121 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,099 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

