Critical Review: FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) and Its Rivals

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: FTAC) is one of 154 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FinTech Acquisition Corp. III to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III N/A 49.96% 0.71% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors -34.98% -49.54% -8.83%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors 79 155 128 4 2.16

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 32.33%. Given FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s peers have a beta of -0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III N/A $4.28 million 63.17 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 4.36

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

