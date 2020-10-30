Critical Contrast: Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) versus Datadog (OTCMKTS:DDOG)

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datable Technology and Datadog’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $1.18 million 2.91 -$1.67 million N/A N/A Datadog $362.78 million 80.61 -$16.71 million ($0.15) -642.73

Datable Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datadog.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Datable Technology and Datadog, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Datadog 1 8 10 0 2.47

Datadog has a consensus price target of $96.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.09%. Given Datadog’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Datable Technology and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -149.92% N/A -257.56% Datadog 0.73% 0.75% 0.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Datadog shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Datadog beats Datable Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PlatformÂ³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone. It serves Internet advertising sector consumers. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

