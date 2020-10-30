Crispr Therapeutics’ (CRSP) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $128.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.46 and a beta of 2.31. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $111.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,107,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $5,550,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after buying an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 147,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 279,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

