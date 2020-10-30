Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €73.50 Price Target for Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

Credit Suisse Group set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on Brenntag (ETR:BNR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

Shares of ETR BNR opened at €55.62 ($65.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 52-week high of €57.42 ($67.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €49.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.06.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

