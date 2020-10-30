Credit Suisse Group Raises Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $225.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.71.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $219.97 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $222.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,076,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

