Credit Suisse Group Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $63.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.58.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $800,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,899.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 180,870 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.