Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.72% from the company’s previous close.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

ONEM opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -10.20. 1life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that 1life Healthcare will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $88,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 913,809 shares of company stock worth $26,330,799.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1life Healthcare by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after buying an additional 986,136 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $4,831,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in 1life Healthcare by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,143,000 after buying an additional 2,125,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 1life Healthcare by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after buying an additional 1,385,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in 1life Healthcare by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,426,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,132,000 after buying an additional 839,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

