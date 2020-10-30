Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) PT Raised to $25.00 at JMP Securities

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COWN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

COWN stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Cowen has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cowen by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cowen by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cowen by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 582,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Cowen by 4,800.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

