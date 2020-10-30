Cowen Inc. (COWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Cowen has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cowen to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Cowen has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $582.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.