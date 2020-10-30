Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.71 ($56.13).

ETR 1COV opened at €40.71 ($47.89) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.58. Covestro AG has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

