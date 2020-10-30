Court Place Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

