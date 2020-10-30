Court Place Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 106,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

