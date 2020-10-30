Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Down 11.9% Following Weak Earnings

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) fell 11.9% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.78. 1,062,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 809,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Costamare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Costamare from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Costamare by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,102,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 397,405 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,637,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 773,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 183,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $692.88 million, a PE ratio of -570.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

