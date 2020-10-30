Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $68.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

CRTX stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

