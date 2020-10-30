Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Corning (NYSE:GLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

GLW opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. Corning has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Corning by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 105,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 54,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $771,552,000 after buying an additional 255,429 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Corning by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 391,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 119,140 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

