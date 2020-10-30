Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

