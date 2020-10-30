Cornerstone Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $155.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.38. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

