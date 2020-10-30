Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.43

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.43 and last traded at $76.70, with a volume of 61701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
