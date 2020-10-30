Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.43

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.43 and last traded at $76.70, with a volume of 61701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Corelogic alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Corelogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.