Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Corelogic stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. Corelogic Inc has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $78.45.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

