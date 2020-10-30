Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 158.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 137.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 507,141 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 7.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 686.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 83,970 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $1,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $14.22 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $632.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

