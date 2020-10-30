Contrasting Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) & The Competition

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE: PZG) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Paramount Gold Nevada to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

This table compares Paramount Gold Nevada and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Gold Nevada $730,000.00 -$6.43 million -4.76 Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -14.72

Paramount Gold Nevada’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Gold Nevada. Paramount Gold Nevada is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paramount Gold Nevada and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Gold Nevada 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors 650 1860 1958 105 2.33

Paramount Gold Nevada currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 33.60%. Given Paramount Gold Nevada’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paramount Gold Nevada is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Gold Nevada and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Gold Nevada -968.78% -14.04% -12.28% Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors -68.64% 0.73% -0.90%

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Gold Nevada has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Gold Nevada’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, meaning that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Gold Nevada competitors beat Paramount Gold Nevada on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.