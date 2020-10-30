Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CTTAY stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Continental has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

