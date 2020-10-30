ConocoPhillips to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $497,484,000 after acquiring an additional 702,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,258,000 after acquiring an additional 887,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

