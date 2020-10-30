ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 47.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 121,860 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,007,000 after buying an additional 209,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

