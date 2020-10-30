ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

