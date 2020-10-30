Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 295.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

