Comparing Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) & Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Roper Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Roper Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Senseonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Roper Technologies and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies 29.75% 14.20% 7.28% Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29%

Volatility and Risk

Roper Technologies has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Roper Technologies and Senseonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies 2 2 5 0 2.33 Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roper Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $420.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Roper Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Roper Technologies is more favorable than Senseonics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roper Technologies and Senseonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies $5.37 billion 7.23 $1.77 billion $13.05 28.41 Senseonics $21.30 million 4.42 -$115.55 million ($0.67) -0.58

Roper Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roper Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Roper Technologies beats Senseonics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations. The company also provides cloud-based data, collaboration, and estimating automation software; visual effects and 3D content software; electronic marketplace; wireless sensor network and solutions; cloud-based software solutions; supply chain software; health care service and software; RFID card readers; data analytics and information; pharmacies software solutions; and toll system and products, transaction and violation processing services, and intelligent traffic systems. In addition, it offers precision rubber and polymer testing instruments, and data analysis software; ultrasound accessories; radiotherapy solutions; testing and analyzing plastics solutions; dispensers and metering pumps; control valves; precision weighing equipment; automated surgical scrub and linen dispensing equipment; water meters; automated leak detection equipment; medical devices; products and services for water and gas utilities; and equipment and consumables. The company also provides temperature control and emergency shutoff valves; turbomachinery control hardware, software, and services; specialized pumps; low meter calibrators, and controllers; vibration monitoring systems and controls; analytical instrument; drilling power section; pressure and level sensors; and non-destructive testing equipment and solutions. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. Roper Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

