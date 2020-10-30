Community Bank System, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of CBU opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,504,000 after purchasing an additional 342,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $66,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

