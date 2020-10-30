Colonial Trust Advisors Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,699,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $24,503,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,080.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 107,004 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,264.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 96,631 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $122.34 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $144.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $123.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Stephens raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.26.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $27,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $285,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,163 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,218. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

