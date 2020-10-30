Colonial Trust Advisors Takes $246,000 Position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Colonial Trust Advisors owned 0.11% of Davis Select International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 600,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after buying an additional 76,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 93,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DINT stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Davis Select International ETF has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75.

