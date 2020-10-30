Colonial Trust Advisors Takes $117,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 51,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of RF opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

