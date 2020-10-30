Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 430 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after acquiring an additional 661,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,669,000 after buying an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after buying an additional 83,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after buying an additional 2,294,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

NYSE:PM opened at $70.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

