Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 314 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 40.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.86.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

